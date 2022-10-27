Not Available

Eleven year old Maria has lost her little brother to cancer. Having disappeared into herself, her mother is no longer there for Maria and her father struggles to keep the family together. Maria meets Jacob, who is the same age as she, but with a completely different attitude. Jacob is outgoing, exciting, funny and has wisdom way beyond his tender years. He gradually pulls Maria out of her shell and enables her to come to decisions which will affect her entire life.Only Clouds Move the Stars tackles a serious subject with humour and wit. With its strong emotional content, the film leaves no one untouched. Based on an award-winning novel, this film shares the sensibilities of the Swedish hit, My Life as a Dog.