Only Darkness

Successful horror film writer Paul Salem (Crispin Manson) is sick and tired of churning out the same old "blood 'n' guts" script. Never could he imagine that inspiration for a new story would come so easily or be so terrifying! Out driving one night, Paul nearly runs down a young woman (Nicole Streak) being pursued by a black-cloaked killer. The two barely escape, but soon discover the maniac is hunting them down wherever they go. The traumatized woman is unable to speak, yet she seems to hold the only key to both the killer's identity and his bloodthirsty motives. And as Paul is drawn deeper into the spiraling mystery, none of his frightening works of fiction could have prepared him for this real-life horror movie and a deadly confrontation with insanity and murder