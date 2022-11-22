Only Fools and Horses - Dates

Not Available

Uncle Albert's birthday looms on the horizon, and Del Boy books The Nag's Head for private drinks and a party. Trigger surprises everyone by inviting a date he met through an agency. This arouses Del's curiosity and soon he too has a date from the match-making company. Rodney takes the initiative by going for the 'James Dean' look, though this ends in disaster due to an encounter with some punks. Things look rosy for Del though. His date with Raquel Turner (unemployed actress) goes swimmingly... until it turns out she is works as a strippergram twice a week. Despite a small run in with the police, love conquers all in the end.