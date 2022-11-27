Only Fools and Horses - If They Could See Us Now

Not Available

Due to bad investment and the Central American stock market crash the Trotters lose all their money. Whilst Rodney and Cassandra spice up their love life by dressing up, Del decides to restore the family wealth by going on the quiz show 'Gold Rush', hosted by Jonathan Ross. He does very well but has to phone Rodney for the answer to the jackpot question, and Rodney gives the wrong answer. Back home Del gets a call from the show to say that Rodney's answer was actually correct so that Del has won the prize money after all. Unfortunately Del thinks it's pub regular Mickey playing a trick on him and tells Ross to give the "winnings" to charity...