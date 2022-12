Not Available

Raquel is nervous when she prepares to introduce her parents to Del Boy, following a long rift with them. As usual, Del is determined to make sure they have a meeting to remember. Meanwhile, Rodney appears to be struggling to come to terms following Cassandra's miscarriage. In the midst of all this, Del and Rodney may have finally struck gold when they unexpectedly find themselves in possession of a valuable watch that has been lost for centuries...