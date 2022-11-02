Not Available

Set in the early 90s, Dana (Shea Curry), a recently divorced young woman embarking on an acting career. Months earlier she met a young, charismatic, theater cast-mate, Jack (Michael Buie) in the Spring play at the local dinner theater. They seemingly look like good friends until flashbacks expose their history and brush with romance. Thus, "can a man and woman really be "just friends". Only For You is a story about life, love, friendships, choices and believing in ourselves at all costs. It addresses the question: "What happens when you find the right love at the wrong time?" and it is a story about life, love, friendships, choices and believing in ourselves at all costs.