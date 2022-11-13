Only Human

Not Available

Ordinary citizens now augment themselves with cybernetic implants and live alongside fully synthetic androids, who have taken over the bulk of humanities’ service positions. This bleeding-edge technology is all controlled by global corporations, with the most dominant being the Toronto-based tech-giant; Red Crow. As private investigator Duncan Reeves clings onto ideas of the past and distresses over his cybernetic arm obtained during past wars, a corporate murder and a mysterious woman make him question the lines between human and android.