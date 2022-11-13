Only One Hour

Not Available

Andika, Gadis, and Hans are best friends, who are mutually attracted to each other. Andika gets a scholarship to go to college in Germany. His two best friends are on the way to convey the good news but their car breaks down in a heavy rain. Hans and Gadis then succumb to temptation and the latter bears the consequence. Andika retains his love for Gadis by assuming the responsibility, although he has to cancel his German scholarship. Then Hans returns and wants to get Gadis back. After a while, Gadis realizes how much Andika loves her, but will they find true happiness?