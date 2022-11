Not Available

Birthed with a bootlegger's dough, The New York Americans played in Madison Square Garden before the New York Rangers were even dreamed of. They were lovable losers, capturing the spirit of the roaring 20s. Soon enough the good times came to an end for Big Bill Dwyer - their bootlegger owner and the team. Red Dutton the fiery red head from the Canadian wheat belt moved the team in name and spirit to Brooklyn in a heroic quest to save the Amerks!