Melbourne 1949: Private eye Jack Mitchum is a good man in a dirty town. When the beautiful and wealthy Valerie Richmond requests Jack investigate her philandering husband, Jack instead becomes witness to his murder. Identified at the scene, Jack has only days to prove his innocence before he takes the fall. ﻿His investigation takes him deep into Melbourne’s seedy underbelly. A world of shady bars, wild women and rampant violence. Jack has to play rough & dirty just to stay alive as he learns that in this world, Only The Young Die Good.​