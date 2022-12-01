Not Available

Only Trains Remember That

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Camera Obscura

Trains and railroad tracks are the unifying elements in this found footage film made out of fragments from feature films produced in Latvia from 1958 to 1989. It’s a cinematic journey into the world of dreams, filled with memories, desires, and the incessant quest for the ever-elusive happiness. The trains have played an important role in the history of cinema. A lot of interesting phenomena are linked with trains – locomotion, changes, an opportunity to think, dynamics, force, sense of something important… It helps to cross the usual boundaries.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images