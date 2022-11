Not Available

On the back of the Wall Street crash of 1929, a young business man is looking to commit suicide. With the note to his wife scribbled down and his gun in his hand, he notice a thick envelope addressed to him at the desk, marked "personal, urgent!". As he begin to read, we're taken back to the days of WW1 and his meeting with a young woman named Mary Lane (Margaret Sullavan, in her movie debut).