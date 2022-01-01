A childhood incident has convinced Faith Corvatch that her true love is a guy named "Damon Bradley," but she has yet to meet him. Preparing to settle down and marry a foot doctor, Faith impulsively flies to Venice when it seems that she may be able to finally encounter the man of her dreams. Instead, she meets the charming Peter Wright. But can they fall in love if she still believes that she is intended to be with someone else?
|Robert Downey Jr.
|Peter Wright / Damon Bradley
|Bonnie Hunt
|Kate Corvatch
|Joaquim de Almeida
|Giovanni
|Fisher Stevens
|Larry Corvatch
|Billy Zane
|Harry
|Siobhan Fallon
|Leslie
