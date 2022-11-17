Not Available

Only You Alone

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Since her grandfather died, Chi Li has lived alone in the house of an aunt who is abroad. She has no contact with her parents. It is a lonely life, but Chi Li is doing fine. She has a job at a cinema and no need for a relationship. She protects herself this way because who would want her as a girlfriend? Chi Li has epilepsy. In north-eastern China where she lives, this means she simply isn't marriage material. When a boy nevertheless shows interest, some warmth seems to penetrate her armoured existence. However, a romantic trip to a dance performance painfully reminds her of her past as a dancer. Only You Alone is a powerful portrait of a courageous young woman, made all the more so by the great acting of Chi Yun, who co-wrote the script with director Zhou Zhou.

Cast

