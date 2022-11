Not Available

Mone, Kechon, Chiffon, Younapi and Chibo are ordinal women. They work at a cleaning company. The CEO of the company is a woman and she is like a devil. The 5 working girls have boring days. One day, they go to a place in the middle of the forest to clean up. There, they find a dead body of a beautiful girl. The girls raise the beautiful girl from the dead by imitating a ritual of a Norwegian black metal band.