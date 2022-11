Not Available

More than 20 years after their formation, British thrash metal legends Onslaught prove they're as vital as ever in this 2007 concert in Poland, where they rip through a slew of their hits. Tracks include "Let There Be Death," "Killing Peace," "Twisted Jesus," "Angels of Death," "Metal Forces" and more. Also featured are interviews with Nige Rockett and Sy Keeler, plus bonus footage from the band's 2006 Japan gigs.