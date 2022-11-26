Ontari Poratam

Not Available

Raja (Venkatesh), an uneducated intelligent guy, works as a laborer. Priyanka (Swetha), daughter of Sudarshan Rao (Satyanarayana), a multimillionaire, has a lot of arrogance and ego. Raja Rajeswari Devi (Jayasudha), Priyanka's lecturer always instigates her ego. Indu (Rupini), an unemployed educated woman lives in a small room opposite to Priyanka's house along with two more unemployed educated guys, Scientist (Sudhakar) and Engineer (Guru). Indu and her gang meet Raja and they all become good friends. Raja and Priyanka always have silly fights and quarrels with each other