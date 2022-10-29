Not Available

ONUS is the 5th no-budget feature film from Belfast director George Clarke of Yellow Fever Productions With its blend of dark twists, reviewers worldwide have found great difficulty in praising its achievement without giving too much away. ONUS (Chapter 1) was shot in 4 days on location in Norway, and stars Anthony Boyle (Splash Area) and award winning actor Robert Render (The Last Light) in their most dramatic roles to date. ONUS (Chapter 2) was shot over 5 days exactly a year later, focusing on a female side to the story and portrayed as the flip side of the coin. Featuring Vivian Jamison (The Last Light) and award winning actress Caroline Burns Cooke (Myra). Working as a one-man-crew, George Clarke wrote, directed and produced the feature for under £500.