Oohalu Gusagusalade (English: Dreams Whispered) is a 2014 Telugu Romantic comedy written and directed by Telugu actor Srinivas Avasarala marking his debut as a director. The film, produced by Sai Korrapati and Rajani Korrapati on Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner, featured Naga Shourya, Rashi Khanna and Srinivas Avasarala himself playing the lead roles. The film was an adaptation of a 19th century French play named Cyrano de Bergerac and revolves around a young and selfish girl Prabhavati and two men Venky and Uday who love her.