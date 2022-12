Not Available

The special edition and the third edition of the "Ooka Echizen", starring Higashiyama Noriyuki, will be broadcast during the new year of 2021. In this SP, Higashiyama Noriyuki will play two roles. It is a swordsman who drives the blade to use it for revenge of a pathetic prostitute. How does the confrontation confront the man who is very different from the circumstances and is different in the circumstances? You can find the answer in this SP.