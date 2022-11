Not Available

Oomai Vizhigal (Tamil: ஊமை விழிகள் ; English: Silent Eyes) is a 1986 Tamil language drama film directed by R. Aravindraj. The film features Vijayakanth, Arun Pandian, Karthik, Chandrasekhar and Jaishankar in lead roles. The film was released on 15 August 1986 and did well at the box-office