Oonche Log (Hindi: ऊँचे लोग, lit. High Society People) was a 1965 Hindi film directed by Phani Majumdar. It was based on play Major Chandrakant by noted Tamil film director-screenwriter, K. Balachander. The main character roles of this film were played by Ashok Kumar, Raaj Kumar and Feroz Khan. Its lyrics were composed by Majrooh Sultanpuri and the music was given by Chitragupta. The film was shot at Vauhini Studios, Chennai, was also noted as first big hit of newcomer Feroz Khan, who was noted for his sensitive performance against veterans like Raaj Kumar and Ashok Kumar. At the 13th National Film Awards it won the award for Second Best Feature Film in Hindi. It was later remade by K. Balachander himself as Major Chandrakanth (1966), starring J. Jayalalitha and Muthuraman.