OOO, Den-O, All Riders: Let's Go Kamen Riders: ~Let's Look! Only Your 48 Riders~

A series of net movies to promote the Kamen Ride movie "OOO, Den-O, All Riders: Let's Go Kamen Riders". 48 shorts were released with each webisode focusing on a Kamen Rider that matches a specific Zodiac sign and a blood type.The webisodes are alternatively hosted by Sieg, Momotaros, Kivat and Urataros. After each segment, the host explains the featured Kamen Rider's horoscope, determining which other Rider he is most compatible with and which one he is not, as well as which Riders are compatible with women of the webisode's specific Zodiac sign and blood type.