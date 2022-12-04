Not Available

OOO, Den-O, All Riders: Let's Go Kamen Riders: ~Let's Look! Only Your 48 Riders~

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A series of net movies to promote the Kamen Ride movie "OOO, Den-O, All Riders: Let's Go Kamen Riders". 48 shorts were released with each webisode focusing on a Kamen Rider that matches a specific Zodiac sign and a blood type.The webisodes are alternatively hosted by Sieg, Momotaros, Kivat and Urataros. After each segment, the host explains the featured Kamen Rider's horoscope, determining which other Rider he is most compatible with and which one he is not, as well as which Riders are compatible with women of the webisode's specific Zodiac sign and blood type.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images