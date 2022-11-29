Ooops! The Adventure Continues...

Not Available

The Honeymoon is over… How we enjoyed the party when our amphibious Nestrian chums discovered their incredible newfound agility underwater! But, when we revisit our curious, loveable pals, the entire animal kingdom’s survival is once again at stake. Amid the prospect of no new land on which to live and prosper, not to mention the ever-diminishing food resources, the mood on board the Ark is laden with mounting tensions, which regularly spill over into ark rage. Fragile peace is frequently broken with general chaos ensuing. How can our unlikely heroes help? And what lies beneath for Finny in an oceanful of possibilities when he quite literally falls into some rather surprising new company?