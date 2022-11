Not Available

Siva is the foster son of a respectable village elder. The village elder wishes to get his granddaughter married to Siva. But Siva incurs the wrath of the village elder's son-in-law when the villagers unanimously elect him head of the village panchayat. The anger turns into suspicion when Siva gives shelter to a woman named Thamarai and her new-born baby. Siva's kindness is misinterpreted, and even his lover shuns him.