Oorai Therinjikitten is a 1988 Indian Tamil comedy film, directed by Kalaipuli G. Sekaran and produced by C. Muthuramalingam and K. Prabhakaran. The film stars Pandiarajan, Pallavi, Jaishankar, Senthil, Kalaipuli G. Sekaran in lead roles. The film had musical score by Gangai Amaran.