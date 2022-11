Not Available

Ooremn, Berberian’s sixth and the latest monologue after Yevaylen, Nayev, Dagaveen, Sagayn and Yete is a witty and hilariously funny take on the many aspects that bring absurdity to our existence. The sharpest of Berberian’s monologues, Oormen takes jabs at all the facets of self deception in relation to love, marriage, religion, being Armenian and much more. Recorded live at the Glen Arden Club in Glendale, California.