Oorlogsrust

Mrs. Boon is taken to a nursing home. She can no longer live by herself and her war memories of the Japanese POW camp increasingly determine her life; she is clearly suffering from a concentration-camp syndrome. The young and largely immigrant nursing home staff does not really see what is the matter or know much about the history Mrs. Boon lives in, which elicits some unadulterated racist statements from her. Things grow worse when the new resident Mrs. Cohen arrives, a Jew who survived Auschwitz. And they are not the only ones in the home with a 'war past'.