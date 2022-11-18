Opashkata na dyavola

Not Available

The story begins with a prayer. And it ends with a prayer. The first one is a prayer to God. The second - to the Devil. Between the two prayers is Pavel - a talented, chaotic and irresponsible musician and composer. Everything is wonderful until the day he realizes he has lost the girl he loves. In order to win her love back, Pavel is ready to do anything - even pray to the Devil. When one prays to God, one relies on His mercy. When one prays to the Devil, this is a deal. You can ask for whatever you want and you have to offer something in exchange. And there is only one pawn in the Devil's game...