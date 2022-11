Not Available

A neighborhood in Baja California. Children and adolescents who grow up alongside the crime and drug addiction of the 'barrio', need to be prevented to fall into that trap. They are given a chance to take classes at the Nana Chela Cultural Center. The idea of the center is to give these young people culture and education, an education they are not getting from the regular school system, to make them feel useful and have a sense of solidarity.