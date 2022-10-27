Open Doors

Tommaso Scalia is a man who commits three murders: he killed his superior who sacked him, he kills the man who replaced him, and he kills his own wife. He wants a quick trial and an early execution, but an earnest, principled assistant judge looks for a way to save the murderer from being shot, because he does not belive in capital punishment. Although he manages to save the man initially, he will pay a high price for it.
|Ennio Fantastichini
|Tommaso Scalìa
|Renato Carpentieri
|Consolo
|Tony Palazzo
|l'autista
|Tuccio Musumeci
|Avv. Spatafora
|Silverio Blasi
|procuratore
|Vitalba Andrea
|Rosa Scalia
