Not Available

Open Doors

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Tommaso Scalia is a man who commits three murders: he killed his superior who sacked him, he kills the man who replaced him, and he kills his own wife. He wants a quick trial and an early execution, but an earnest, principled assistant judge looks for a way to save the murderer from being shot, because he does not belive in capital punishment. Although he manages to save the man initially, he will pay a high price for it.

Cast

Ennio FantastichiniTommaso Scalìa
Renato CarpentieriConsolo
Tony Palazzol'autista
Tuccio MusumeciAvv. Spatafora
Silverio Blasiprocuratore
Vitalba AndreaRosa Scalia

