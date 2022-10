Not Available

Open Field is a documentary about Gabriel Orozco, a movie that chronologically records 10 years of the life and work of the artist in ten sequences. In different formats (super 8, 16 mm., HD), the film features some of the most important and dramatic moments of his life. These years, the most recent, have been the most ripe for Orozco, since he has become a key figure in the world of global contemporary art.