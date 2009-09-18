2009

Open Graves

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 18th, 2009

Studio

Open Pictures

One day, Jason finds an unusual board game called Mamba. When his surfer friends start to play, the games unleashes its deadly curse, killing the losers in a gruesome fashion. Supposedly it will grant the winner a wish. As his companions die off, Jason decides that the only way he can reverse the tragedy is by continuing to play. With his girlfriend, Erica, Jason rolls the dice and hopes to make his wish before one of them suffers a horrible fate.

Cast

Mike VogelJason
Naike RivelliElena
Ethan RainsTomàs
Alex O'DoghertyMalek
Boris MartinezPablo
Gary PiquerIzar

