2010

Open House

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 2nd, 2010

Studio

StoneBrook Entertainment

Attempting to sell her home after her marriage ends, Alice (Rachel Blanchard) holds an open house -- but the event spirals into a nightmare when a serial-killing couple (Brian Geraghty and Tricia Helfer) doesn't leave and Alice becomes a prisoner in her own basement crawl space. Now she watches as the disturbing relationship between her captors unravels. Anna Paquin co-stars in this chiller written and directed by her brother, Andrew.

Cast

Stephen MoyerJosh
Tricia HelferLila
Rachel BlanchardAlice
Jessica CollinsLauren
Mia RivertonMeredith
Anna PaquinJennie

Images