Attempting to sell her home after her marriage ends, Alice (Rachel Blanchard) holds an open house -- but the event spirals into a nightmare when a serial-killing couple (Brian Geraghty and Tricia Helfer) doesn't leave and Alice becomes a prisoner in her own basement crawl space. Now she watches as the disturbing relationship between her captors unravels. Anna Paquin co-stars in this chiller written and directed by her brother, Andrew.
|Stephen Moyer
|Josh
|Tricia Helfer
|Lila
|Rachel Blanchard
|Alice
|Jessica Collins
|Lauren
|Mia Riverton
|Meredith
|Anna Paquin
|Jennie
