2010

Attempting to sell her home after her marriage ends, Alice (Rachel Blanchard) holds an open house -- but the event spirals into a nightmare when a serial-killing couple (Brian Geraghty and Tricia Helfer) doesn't leave and Alice becomes a prisoner in her own basement crawl space. Now she watches as the disturbing relationship between her captors unravels. Anna Paquin co-stars in this chiller written and directed by her brother, Andrew.