Open House (Ao Vivo)

"Open House" is the third live album and second DVD by Brazilian singer Dilsinho, released on August 7, 2020 by the label Sony Music. Recorded in Recife (PE), in December 2019, the DVD is a synthesis of Dilsinho's way of creating his trajectory inside the "pagode music". Currently the most heard male singer in Brazil, he bets on several elements of pop culture, instead of just the traditional aesthetic of the genre. Following the line of pop, Dilsinho bet on partnerships that pass through different segments, from the pagode of Thiaguinho and Atitude 67 to the sertanejo of Henrique & Juliano.