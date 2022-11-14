Not Available

Photographer Paul Sanders has a passion for beauty - especially beautiful women. But in his spiritual blindness, he admires only the creation and not the creator. When Paul becomes physically blinded in a freak accident, he is forced to reconsider what true beauty means - and where it comes from. With the help of Abigail, a recovering alcoholic and down-on-her-luck singer, Paul realizes the meaning of love and the power of the Gospel to change people's lives. Although he can no longer see, for the first time in his life, his eyes are open. A film of faith and forgiveness, "Open My Eyes" proves that even the hardest hearts can be turned and that broken lives can be healed if only we are willing to believe.