2008

Open Season 2

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 5th, 2008

Studio

Sony Pictures Animation

Boog and Elliot are back for more crazy adventures! After falling head over hooves in love with Giselle, Elliot's road to the alter takes a detour when Mr Weenie is kidnapped by a group of pampered pets determined to return him to his owners. Boog, Elliot, McSqizzy and the rest of the woodland creatures launch a full-scale mission to rescue their friend and soon find themselves in enemy camp...

Cast

Mike EppsBoog (Voice)
Joel McHaleElliot (Voice)
Jane KrakowskiGiselle (Voice)
Billy ConnollyMcSquizzy (voice)
Crispin GloverFifi (voice)
Steve SchirripaRoberto (voice)

