Open Season 2

Boog and Elliot are back for more crazy adventures! After falling head over hooves in love with Giselle, Elliot's road to the alter takes a detour when Mr Weenie is kidnapped by a group of pampered pets determined to return him to his owners. Boog, Elliot, McSqizzy and the rest of the woodland creatures launch a full-scale mission to rescue their friend and soon find themselves in enemy camp...
|Mike Epps
|Boog (Voice)
|Joel McHale
|Elliot (Voice)
|Jane Krakowski
|Giselle (Voice)
|Billy Connolly
|McSquizzy (voice)
|Crispin Glover
|Fifi (voice)
|Steve Schirripa
|Roberto (voice)
