2010

Open Season 3

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 24th, 2010

Studio

Sony Pictures Animation

Boog, Elliot, and their forest friends return with an all-new adventure, this time in a Big Top Circus! The comedy begins when Boog's pals choose their family obligations over the annual guy's trip, and a disappointed Boog decides to take a trip of his own, which leads him right into the middle of a circus ring...literally. When he switches places with a devious look-a-like circus grizzly and falls for an alluring Russian troupe member, he'll come to realize that maybe you don't have to choose between family and friendship after all.

Cast

Nika FuttermanRosie (voice)
Maddie TaylorIan / Reilly / Buddy / Deni / Elliot / Additional Voices (voice)
Karley Scott CollinsGisela (voice)
Ciara BravoGesalita (voice)
Dana SnyderAlistair (voice)
Cody CameronMr. Weenie / Additional Voices (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images