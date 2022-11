Not Available

This production of "The Pirates of Penzance" boasts a stellar cast, including Anthony Warlow, David Hobson, Taryn Fiebig and Suzanne Johnston, and is helmed by renowned director and Savoy Theatre veteran Stuart Maunder. Opera Australia's version of the beloved Gilbert and Sullivan operetta about the adventures of a sheltered pirate was a runaway sensation Down Under, selling out every night and spawning a national tour.