Opera Ball

After the operetta of the same name of Richard Heuberger in 1890-1914 all kinds of situation comic from happy-go-lucky Vienna of the turn of the century, the time of the first cars and the absurd bath costumes: Husbands in the Chambre Separee, her little dizziness and mistake plays, the tumultuous whirl of a grand ball... - A high-spirited comedy at considerable entertainment level.