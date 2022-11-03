Not Available

Opera Ball

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

After the operetta of the same name of Richard Heuberger in 1890-1914 all kinds of situation comic from happy-go-lucky Vienna of the turn of the century, the time of the first cars and the absurd bath costumes: Husbands in the Chambre Separee, her little dizziness and mistake plays, the tumultuous whirl of a grand ball... - A high-spirited comedy at considerable entertainment level.

Cast

Paul HörbigerGeorg Dannhauser
Theo Lingen
Marte HarellElisabeth
Will DohmPaul
Heli FinkenzellerHelene
Theodor DaneggerEduard von Lamberg

