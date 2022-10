Not Available

John Eliot Gardiner conducts the Orchestra of the Opera National de Lyon in this 1988 production of Claude Debussy's opera of jealously and love denied, "Pelleas et Melisande," starring Colette Alliot-Lugaz and Francois Le Roux in the lead roles. The production places the story in vast gloomy castle halls, a sparse but atmospheric environment that only adds to the opera's sense of dark beauty entangled with doom.