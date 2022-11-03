Operación Algeciras

Not Available

Spring, 1982. During the conflict of the islands Malvinas, a secret command of the Marine Argentina, comes to Spain with the mission to sabotage the British Base of Gibraltar across the Embassy in Madrid. A few events that they have to see with Spain in the times of the government of Bald man Sotelo, during the conflict that faced the United Kingdom and Argentina. The history is narrated and reconstructed by his own protagonists who reveal a few facts palmed to the public opinion and to the justice.