Operación Fangio

Cuba, February 24, 1958. For these dates are scheduled the second Grand Prix International Automobile City of Havana. The great Argentinean driver Juan Manuel Fangio (Dario Grandinetti), five times world champion, is expected with open arms by all Cubans and the Batista government, the event organizer. But Fidel's revolutionary group "July 26" has other plans for Fangio, not exactly fly. The group's intention is that Fangio boycott a government that has very little time in power ...