At the close of 1973, Franco is still governing Spain with an iron hand. Opposition parties are forbidden; labor movements are repressed; and Basque nationalists are mercilessly hunted. The caudillo is aging, though, and the future of the régime is in question. Admiral Carrero Blanco is Franco’s natural successor. For the embattled clandestine Basque organization ETA, Carrero Blanco must die.