1984, in Venezuela, in a supermarket, young children are used as caddies: they load customers' errands and roll them up to their car. Their leader is Rafa (Amilcar Rivero). Cheo (Alexandra Rodriguez) would like to be caddy and despite the agreement of the chief of staff, Rafa asked him to pass the test of the "little day": spend a night inside the store without getting caught by the guards.