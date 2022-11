Not Available

Ridzuan loses faith in his fellow police officers when he witnesses the death of his best friend, Aman, who he believes have been killed by the police. He then breaks off communications with everyone and starts living on a secluded island, hiding his true identity from the residents there. But Tuan Moktar and Tuan Anwar from Bukit Aman manage to track him down. He is then tasked with leading an operation called Operasi X to take down the AJ Gang.