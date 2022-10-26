Operation Arctic

Not Available

A large scale adventure story for the whole family! Set in the wild Arctic ocean near Svalbard where the winter storms are building and the sun is about to disappear. 13 year old Julia and her twin siblings, 8 year old Ida and Sindre, have ended up on the deserted Half Moon island by a tragic mistake. No one knows where they are. They have to conquer fear and dangerous situations: Wild animals, raging weather, lack of food and how to communicate with the mainland. But they are quickly learning something all children love: How to master challenges.