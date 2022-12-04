Operation Arctic: Viking Invasion

Not Available

In the far northern reaches of the globe, Patch the Pirate and his crew reunite with Princess Pirate to help her claim her rightful place on the throne of the Fair Isles. Before the Jolly Roger arrives, the evil and self-centered Baroness Vainessa the Vain seizes the throne by force with the help of her Viking cousins. She then claims to be the true heir. The two princesses must undertake the Quest for the Diamond Diadem to determine who will become the new ruler. Will Princess Pirate follow her heart and give in to the distractions around her? Or will she choose humility and become the godly ruler she was meant to be? Find out with Patch and the crew as they set their compass due north!