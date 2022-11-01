Operation Cobra

Not Available

A Film crew is documenting the behavior patterns of two mock-commando units comprised of adolescent boys admist a paintball war, while they search for hidden prototype of a revolutionary military weapon in the Boreal forest. The rivaling teams are requipped with only basic supplies of food and water, a compass and a map as means of surviving in the deep woods. The boys have almost no experience or survival skills and face increasingly difficult situations, including a frightening night filled with the howls of hunting wolves. Tensions rise and the boys become increasingly confrontational and soon turn their aggressions towards the film crew... leaving these young men thinking that this is more than just a game.