1995

Operation Dumbo Drop

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 27th, 1995

Studio

Interscope Communications

Five Green Berets stationed in Vietnam in 1968 grudgingly undertake the mission of a lifetime -- to secretly transport an 8,000-pound elephant through 200 miles of rough jungle terrain. High jinks prevail when Capt. Sam Cahill promises the Montagnard villagers of Dak Nhe that he'll replace their prized elephant in time for an important ritual. But for Capt. T.C. Doyle, the mission becomes a jumbo-sized headache!

Cast

Danny GloverCapt. Sam Cahill
Ray LiottaCapt. T.C. Doyle
Denis LearyLt. David Poole
Doug E. DougSp4 Harvey (H.A.) Ashford
Corin NemecSp5 Lawrence Farley
Dinh Thien LeLinh

